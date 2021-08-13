43,934 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00.

