49,142 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,370,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 8,953,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,647,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

