4,920 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.