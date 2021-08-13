4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,015 ($39.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.79 million and a PE ratio of 377.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,737.29. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

