536,387 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III comprises 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.83% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 235,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,294. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

