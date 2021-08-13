$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $555.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.09 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

