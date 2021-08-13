$567.00 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.91 million to $570.10 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

TTEC stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in TTEC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

