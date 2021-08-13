$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post $586.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

