$60.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post $60.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $61.73 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

