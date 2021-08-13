$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $611.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

