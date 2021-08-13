$68.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $68.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $236.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $255.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.11 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

