70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.83 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

