73,573 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.