$77.48 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $77.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.56 million. Culp reported sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

CULP stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73. Culp has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.