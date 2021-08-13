7,752 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

