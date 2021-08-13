$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post $8.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $11.08 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EPZM stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $552.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

