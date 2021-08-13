800,028 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

