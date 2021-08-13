800,859 Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,777,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,952,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,267,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.21.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.