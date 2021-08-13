$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

