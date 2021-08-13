$827.78 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $827.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $768.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

