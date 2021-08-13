83,467 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $18.76 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

