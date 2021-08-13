891,171 Shares in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 891,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,000. Versor Investments LP owned 5.15% of CAI International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1,390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 153,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

