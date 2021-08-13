89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $375.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.