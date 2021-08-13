8PAY Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $266,803.53 and approximately $948,053.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00151714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.79 or 1.00112520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00853850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.