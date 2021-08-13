8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,782% compared to the typical volume of 1,011 put options.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

