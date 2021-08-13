900,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.40% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

RMGC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

