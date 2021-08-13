$910.01 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $910.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.88 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

