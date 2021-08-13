$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $925.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.80 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Stephens raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.75 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

