9,250 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,298. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

