$939.60 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $939.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.60 million and the highest is $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.