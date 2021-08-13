995,400 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTPAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000.

Shares of FTPAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

