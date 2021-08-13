A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $588.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 578.74 ($7.56), with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £648.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.31.

In related news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,083 shares of company stock worth $5,215,188.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

