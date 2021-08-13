A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $20,092,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 545,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.