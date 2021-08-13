A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $35,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.