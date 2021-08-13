A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.61

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $97,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

