Aavegotchi Market Cap Hits $115.95 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004229 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $115.95 million and $82.73 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 61,545,759 coins and its circulating supply is 58,923,696 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

