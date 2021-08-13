AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 840,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,402. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

