AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABQQ stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 840,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,402. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.
AB International Group Company Profile
