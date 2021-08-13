AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 368,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. 200,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

