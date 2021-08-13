AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.