AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.19 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.