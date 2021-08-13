AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABCL traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

