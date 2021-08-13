AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.87. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 10,378 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

