AbCellera Biologics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,830 call options.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.87. 223,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,699. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

