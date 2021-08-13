ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 3,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.