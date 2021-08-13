ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

AAVMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 3,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

