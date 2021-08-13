Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.82 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $457,786.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.