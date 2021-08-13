Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.51 or 0.00892020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00105241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

