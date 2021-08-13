Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Accelerate Acquisition comprises 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 1.43% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,397. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

