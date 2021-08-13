Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

