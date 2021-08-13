Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

