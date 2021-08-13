Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $113,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $323.45. The stock had a trading volume of 970,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $324.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

